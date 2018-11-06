Martedì 06 Novembre 2018 | 16:13

Brussels
Considering procedure if no big budget change - Dombrovskis

Naples
Lampis named interim director of Reggia di Caserta

Rome
Swimming: Magnini gets 4-yr ban

Brussels
Considering procedure if no budget change - Dombrovskis

Rome
2,000 migrants dead in Med since start of year - UNHCR

Milan
Tronchetti Provera acquitted on appeal in Kroll case

Rome
Swimming: Magnini gets 4-yr ban

Rome
Bocelli earns historic Billboard no. 1 with 'Sì'

Milan
Intesa 9-mt net profit up to 3 bn

Rome
Tribunal gives 6-mth suspended terms to rape-case cops

Rome
Battiston axed as ASI chief

Regione, 23 milioni di parcelle a 2 avvocati, blitz della GdF

Muore 62enne sbranato da due pitbull mentre va in bici: 3 indagati

Problemi per Elisa Isoardi: maretta sul lavoro e con il fidanzato Salvini

Laura Pausini il 18 a Bari «Sogno un tuffo con Paolina nello splendido mare di Puglia»

Bari  il pizzo al concerto della Pausini: in manette boss degli Strisciuglio. Altri 17 arresti a Napoli e Latina

Farmaci inappropriati, medicocondannato a risarcire l'Asl

Genoa

Bad weather emergency commissioner says Toninelli

Cabinet meeting Thursday or Friday

Bad weather emergency commissioner says Toninelli

Genoa, November 6 - Transport and Infrastructure Minister Danilo Toninelli on Tuesday called for a special commissioner to manage Italy's bad-weather emergency. Visiting an area of Liguria specially badly hit by the storms that have devastated Italy and caused 32 deaths, Toninelli said "Liguria must be declared in a state of emergency". He said "there must also be a commissioner who has the possibility of following simplified procedures, these are emergencies that we cannot deal with in an ordinary manner". Toninelli said a cabinet meeting on Thursday or Friday would name the commissioner.

