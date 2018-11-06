Bad weather emergency commissioner says Toninelli

Genoa, November 6 - Transport and Infrastructure Minister Danilo Toninelli on Tuesday called for a special commissioner to manage Italy's bad-weather emergency. Visiting an area of Liguria specially badly hit by the storms that have devastated Italy and caused 32 deaths, Toninelli said "Liguria must be declared in a state of emergency". He said "there must also be a commissioner who has the possibility of following simplified procedures, these are emergencies that we cannot deal with in an ordinary manner". Toninelli said a cabinet meeting on Thursday or Friday would name the commissioner.