EC upholds Italy rice appeal agst Myanmar-Cambodia

Considering procedure if no big budget change - Dombrovskis
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
i più letti
Bari il pizzo al concerto della Pausini: in manette boss degli Strisciuglio. Altri 17 arresti a Napoli e Latina
Brussels
06 Novembre 2018
Brussels, November 6 - The European Commission on Tuesday upheld an appeal from Italian rice producers saying they had been damaged by zero-tariff imports from Myanmar and Cambodia. Tariffs may soon be reintroduced against these two countries, it said. An EC probe into the matter began in March. The C will now propose to the EU-28 a vote on restoring tariffs on the two Asian countries.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su