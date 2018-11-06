Security decree to pass today,gift for Italians-Salvini

Rome, November 6 - The government's security and immigration decree "will pass today and will be a gift for Italians," Interior Minister and anti-migrant League leader Matteo Salvini said Tuesday despite friction on the measure with government partner the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). "I predict that the security decree will pass today and it will be a step forward for the security of Italians," Salvini said. "We have enough Italian criminals...in the security and immigration decree that I will give to Italians there will be more severe rules for criminals". Some in the M5S are dragging their feet on the measure because it would strip migrants who commit crimes of their protected humanitarian status.