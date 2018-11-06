Recover ICI not paid by Church - ECJ

Considering procedure if no big budget change - Dombrovskis
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
i più letti
Bari il pizzo al concerto della Pausini: in manette boss degli Strisciuglio. Altri 17 arresti a Napoli e Latina
Milan
06 Novembre 2018
Milan, November 6 - The European Court of Justice on Tuesday ordered Italy to recover ICI property tax not paid by the Catholic Church. The ruling quashed a 2012 decision by the European Commission and an EU court sentence of 2016 that stated "the impossibility of recovering the aid because of organisational difficulties" with respect to non-commercial bodies like schools, clinics and hotels. The ECJ judges said these circumstances constituted "mere internal difficulties in Italy". They rejected, however, an appeal on another property tax, IMU.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su