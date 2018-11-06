Recover ICI not paid by Church - ECJ

Milan, November 6 - The European Court of Justice on Tuesday ordered Italy to recover ICI property tax not paid by the Catholic Church. The ruling quashed a 2012 decision by the European Commission and an EU court sentence of 2016 that stated "the impossibility of recovering the aid because of organisational difficulties" with respect to non-commercial bodies like schools, clinics and hotels. The ECJ judges said these circumstances constituted "mere internal difficulties in Italy". They rejected, however, an appeal on another property tax, IMU.