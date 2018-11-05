Martedì 06 Novembre 2018 | 16:27

Rome

Govt to pin confidence vote on security decree-sources

Tension between partners on package

Govt to pin confidence vote on security decree-sources

Rome, November 5 - The government is to pin a confidence vote to its security and migration decree to overcome a majority clash over scrapping the statute of limitations, premiership sources from the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) said Monday. The decree has sparked tension between the (M5S) and its government partner, the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League party. The two partners are also at odds over the M5S's move to scrap the statute of limitations. M5S leader and Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio said Monday the statute of limitations reform "must be approved in the anti-corruption bill, and will not be stripped out to stand alone. "We will find a deal with the League." League leader Matteo Salvini said "it's a delicate question that must not be faced with amendments". Premier Giuseppe Conte said "we will decide by tomorrow". Di Maio said "it is right to verify the confidence in the government".

