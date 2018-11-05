Govt summit needed over statute of limitations - sources

Rome, November 5 - Government sources said Monday that a leadership summit was needed to resolve differences on a reform to the statute of limitations. Differences remain after a meeting between Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede and MPs from the two government partners, the League and the 5-Star Movement, the sources said. Positions are said to be "distant", the sources said. Therefore higher-level talks were said to be necessary. They said the M5S is insisting on radically curbing the statute of limitations.