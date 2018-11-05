Marras injects fashion into words for Zingarelli

Martedì 06 Novembre 2018 | 16:25

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Brussels
Considering procedure if no big budget change - Dombrovskis

Considering procedure if no big budget change - Dombrovskis

 
Naples
Lampis named interim director of Reggia di Caserta

Lampis named interim director of Reggia di Caserta

 
Rome
Swimming: Magnini gets 4-yr ban

Swimming: Magnini gets 4-yr ban

 
Brussels
Considering procedure if no budget change - Dombrovskis

Considering procedure if no budget change - Dombrovskis

 
Rome
2,000 migrants dead in Med since start of year - UNHCR

2,000 migrants dead in Med since start of year - UNHCR

 
Milan
Tronchetti Provera acquitted on appeal in Kroll case

Tronchetti Provera acquitted on appeal in Kroll case

 
Rome
Swimming: Magnini gets 4-yr ban

Swimming: Magnini gets 4-yr ban

 
Rome
Bocelli earns historic Billboard no. 1 with 'Sì'

Bocelli earns historic Billboard no. 1 with 'Sì'

 
Milan
Intesa 9-mt net profit up to 3 bn

Intesa 9-mt net profit up to 3 bn

 
Rome
Tribunal gives 6-mth suspended terms to rape-case cops

Tribunal gives 6-mth suspended terms to rape-case cops

 
Rome
Battiston axed as ASI chief

Battiston axed as ASI chief

 
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno

i più letti

Regione, 23 milioni di parcelle a 2 avvocati, blitz della GdF

Regione, 23 milioni di parcelle a 2 avvocati: blitz della GdF

Muore 62enne sbranato da due pitbull mentre va in bici: 3 indagati

Muore 62enne sbranato da due pitbull mentre va in bici: 3 indagati

Problemi per Elisa Isoardi: maretta sul lavoro e con il fidanzato Salvini

Problemi per Elisa Isoardi: maretta sul lavoro e con il fidanzato Salvini

Laura Pausini il 18 a Bari «Sogno un tuffo con Paolina nello splendido mare di Puglia»

Bari  il pizzo al concerto della Pausini: in manette boss degli Strisciuglio

Farmaci inappropriati, medicocondannato a risarcire l'Asl

Farmaci inappropriati, medico
condannato a risarcire l'Asl

Milan

Marras injects fashion into words for Zingarelli

'Urban didactic' with 16 masterworks by designer

Marras injects fashion into words for Zingarelli

Milan, November 5 - Fashion designer Antonio Marras this week is inaugurating a collaboration with the Zanichelli publishing house of Italian dictionary Zingarelli, injecting fashion and art into words as part of a campaign promoted under the hashtag #laculturasifastrada (#culturegetsahead). The so-called 'urban didactic' campaign has been launched by Zanichelli with graffiti with special Italian words and will include 16 masterworks by Marras to be exhibited at his atelier in Milan's Via Cola di Rienzo. The designer's take on the Italian vocabulary will be open to visitors until November 21. Eight of his works will then be auctioned for a fundraiser at the Museum of Cultures in Milan by comedian Geppi Cucciari. "Culture has never gone out of fashion", said the Sardinian designer. "It represents something that is so connected to our existence that we can't live without it". "It's like air", continued Marras. ""I think my work implies a connection with reality and, as a consequence, the culture that surrounds us". "What I tried to do over time is to make fashion dialogue with other disciplines: art, dance, poetry, cinema, theater, literature". Marras continued saying that "fashion is a language, a code, a way to communicate and clothes are words of a great vocabulary". The work created by the designer for the initiative - to be presented over the next few days in Milan - includes 16 creations in which the vocabulary has been infused with other elements through the same creative process used by Marras to design his clothes. "The urgency to translate into sign what is around and inside of me has become increasingly pressing over time - like something that wants to come out and I can't control", he said. With the Zanichelli campaign, the designer explained, "the vocabulary becomes an ideal object" to tell a story out of the box. "Lines, designs, a mess, gauze, wire, cement, a doll's eyes, little soldiers, burns, spikes", among others, are transformed into the designer's "unexpressed words, a code through which my world becomes concrete". A complex stratification that "fights against flatness, banality, commonplaces - excess, eccentricity win", he said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati