Salvini borders on nationalism, xenophobia - Moscovici

(ANSA - Paris, November 5 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini borders on nationalism and xenophobia, European Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said Monday. Moscovici said the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader "does not embody what I love, Signor Salvini is a far-right leader, an ally of Madame Le Pen, who continually borders on nationalism and xenophobia," he said. "But," he added, "Italy remains a great democracy and I hope its stays that way". Premier Giuseppe Conte said Moscovici "should be more cautious" in his public statements and that he hoped the Commission would not be unduly influenced. Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio, asked why Moscovici had described Salvini as "illiberal", said "Moscovici is on the election trail".