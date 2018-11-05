Martedì 06 Novembre 2018 | 16:26

Palermo

90% Sicily didn't say how many illegal buildings

Musumeci govt call ignored, now commissioners

90% Sicily didn't say how many illegal buildings

Palermo, November 5 - Some 90% of Sicilian municipalities did not reply to the regional government's request to list the illegal homes in their territory a few months ago, it emerged Monday. Only 39 municipalities out of 390, or 10%, replied to the query from Governor Nello Musumeci's government. Among those that did not answer was Casteldaccia, the town where nine people including two small children were killed by a wave of water and mud inside an illegal villa, near a river that broke its banks because of torrential rain. The government is sending commissioners to the municipalities that have not replied.

