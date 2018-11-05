France, Netherlands, Austria urge Italy on budget

Brussels, November 5 - France, Netherlands and Austria on Monday urged Italy to talk to the European Commission on its 2019 budget bill and to respect EU rules. Entering the Eurogroup meeting in Brussles, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire urged Italy to "grasp the hand the Commission has stretched out" and revise the contested package. Dutch Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra also called on Rome to "dialogue with the Commission". Austrian Finance Minister Hartwig Loeger said Italy should respect Stability Pact rules. Italy has until November 13 to respond to the EC's demand for a revised package. photo: Economy Minister Giovanni Tria with Le Maire