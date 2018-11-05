Martedì 06 Novembre 2018 | 18:41

Brussels

'Don't jump to conclusions, hope in budget response'

Budget not good for Italian people, poor will pay

'Don't jump to conclusions, hope in budget response'

Brussels, November 5 - European Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said Monday he did not want to "jump to conclusions" on the Italian budget bill and he was "hoping and believing that we will get an answer" from Italy by a November 13 deadline on revising a contested package. Moscovici said the budget was "not good for the Italian people". He said this was because it increases debt whose refinancing already costs 65 billion euros a year, and "in the end it's always the poor that pay".

