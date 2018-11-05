Salvini borders on nationalism, xenophobia - Moscovici

1st Italian woman in MIT's Innovators Under 35 list
05 Novembre 2018
(ANSA - Paris, November 5 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini borders on nationalism and xenophobia, European Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said Monday. Moscovici said the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader "does not embody what I love, Signor Salvini is a far-right leader, an ally of Madame Le Pen, who continually borders on nationalism and xenophobia," he said. "But," he added, "Italy remains a great democracy and I hope its stays that way".
