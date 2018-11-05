Italy among 8 countries exempted from US Iran sanctions

1st Italian woman in MIT's Innovators Under 35 list
Washington
05 Novembre 2018
Washington, November 5 - Italy is among the eight countries that will be exempt from US sanctions on Iran and which will temporarily be able to continue to import oil from Iran, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced Monday. The other countries are China, India, South Korea, Turkey, Greece, Japan and Taiwan.
