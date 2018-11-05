Italy among 8 countries exempted from US Iran sanctions

Martedì 06 Novembre 2018 | 16:32

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
1st Italian woman in MIT's Innovators Under 35 list

1st Italian woman in MIT's Innovators Under 35 list

 
Bologna
Boy, 11, threatened with knife at Ravenna school

Boy, 11, threatened with knife at Ravenna school

 
Cuneo
Two smugglers arrested in van heading towards France

Two smugglers arrested in van heading towards France

 
Rome
Swimming: Magnini gets 4-yr ban

Swimming: Magnini gets 4-yr ban

 
Trieste
23-yr-old dies of measles, had taken 1 vaccine dose

23-yr-old dies of measles, had taken 1 vaccine dose

 
Brussels
Considering procedure if no big budget change - Dombrovskis

Considering procedure if no big budget change - Dombrovskis

 
Naples
Lampis named interim director of Reggia di Caserta

Lampis named interim director of Reggia di Caserta

 
Rome
Swimming: Magnini gets 4-yr ban

Swimming: Magnini gets 4-yr ban

 
Brussels
Considering procedure if no budget change - Dombrovskis

Considering procedure if no budget change - Dombrovskis

 
Rome
2,000 migrants dead in Med since start of year - UNHCR

2,000 migrants dead in Med since start of year - UNHCR

 
Milan
Tronchetti Provera acquitted on appeal in Kroll case

Tronchetti Provera acquitted on appeal in Kroll case

 
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno

i più letti

Regione, 23 milioni di parcelle a 2 avvocati, blitz della GdF

Regione, 23 milioni di parcelle a 2 avvocati: blitz della GdF

Muore 62enne sbranato da due pitbull mentre va in bici: 3 indagati

Muore 62enne sbranato da due pitbull mentre va in bici: 3 indagati

Problemi per Elisa Isoardi: maretta sul lavoro e con il fidanzato Salvini

Problemi per Elisa Isoardi: maretta sul lavoro e con il fidanzato Salvini

Laura Pausini il 18 a Bari «Sogno un tuffo con Paolina nello splendido mare di Puglia»

Bari  il pizzo al concerto della Pausini: in manette boss degli Strisciuglio

Farmaci inappropriati, medicocondannato a risarcire l'Asl

Farmaci inappropriati, medico
condannato a risarcire l'Asl

Washington

Italy among 8 countries exempted from US Iran sanctions

Also China, India, South Korea, Turkey, Greece, Japan, Taiwan

Italy among 8 countries exempted from US Iran sanctions

Washington, November 5 - Italy is among the eight countries that will be exempt from US sanctions on Iran and which will temporarily be able to continue to import oil from Iran, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced Monday. The other countries are China, India, South Korea, Turkey, Greece, Japan and Taiwan.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati