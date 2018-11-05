No decision on Italy budget today - Centeno

1st Italian woman in MIT's Innovators Under 35 list
Brussels
05 Novembre 2018
Brussels, November 5 - The Eurogroup will not take any decision on Italy's 2019 budget bill today, group chief Mario Centeno said Monday. "Today there'll be a discussion on the Italian budget but we won't take any decision". He said the eurozone countries were expecting a new draft on which "we will return in December". Centeno said he hoped "steps" would be taken to bring it back closer to EU budget rules. "We are looking to a constructive discussion with Italy", he said.
