EIB working on 800 mn weather loan

Brussels, November 5 - The European Investment Bank is working with Italy on a possible 800-million-euro loan to address the bad weather emergency which has caused untold damage across the country, sources said Monday. The money would be used to finance a major programme of works to fix hydrogeological faults, the sources said. The maximum duration of EIB loans is 25 years and the loan would enable Italy to save over 150 million euros on interest spending.