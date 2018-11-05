TAV choices won't be imposed from above - Appendino

Turin, November 5 - Turin Mayor Chara Appendino said Monday choices on the contested high-speed rail (TAV) line from Turin to Lyon would not be imposed from above. "There're won't be a choice imposed from above but talks with local representatives who are, legitimately, making their voices heard", she said. Turin city council voted last week to suspend the project pending a cost/benefit analysis. The project has aroused strong opposition in the area, but businesses and trade unions are behind it. Appendino said she had spoken with Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli, another bigwig in her anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S).