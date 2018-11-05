Ferrari deliveries 10.6% up, adjusted EBITDA up 4.7% Q3

Turin, November 5 - Ferrari ended the third quarter "with results in line with 2018 targets, towards another great year," the carmaker said Monday. Total deliveries were 2,262 units, 19.6% up, and net revenue amounted to 838 million, up 0.3%. Ferrari ended the quarter with an adjusted EBITDA of 278 million euros, 4.7% up. Ferrari confirmed its 2018 targets of deliveries above 9,000 including supercars, net revenue up 3.4 billion euros, adjusted EBITDA up 1.1 billion euros, and net industrial debt below 350 million euros.