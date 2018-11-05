Budget sanctions worst solution - Moscovici

(ANSA - Paris, November 5 - Levying sanctions on Italy if it refuses to amend its 2019 budget bill would be the "worst solution", European Economic and Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said Monday. "A word I totally refuse is the word 'punish'," he said. "I have never been a partisan of sanctions. Sanctions are always what may happen in the end, but they are the worst ways out". Moscovici said he was in favour of "uninterrupted, continuous and vigorous dialogue" with Italy.