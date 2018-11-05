'Considerable' budget correction needed - Dombrovskis

Rome, November 5 - A "considerable" correction is needed to the 2019 Italian budget bill, European Commission Vice President for the euro Valdis Dombrovskis said Monday. "The EU is engaged in a discussion with Italy and hopes to reach a constructive result, there is some margin, but it should be noted that the Italian budget deviates considerably form the rules, and therefore a considerable correction is needed," he told Bloomberg TV. The EC has told Italy to present an amended budget package by mid-month, saying the current plan had an "unprecedented" deviation because of its 2.4% deficit-to-GDP ratio.