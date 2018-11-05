642,000 self-employed jobs lost since 2008 - ISTAT

Rome, November 5 - Some 642,000 self-employed jobs have been lost since 2008, ISTAT said Monday. The statistics agency said that between the second quarter of 2008 and the the second quarter of 2017, self-employed workers dropped by 10.7%, while payroll workers rose by 2.7%. Employers fell by 14.2%. There are now some 5.3 million self-employed workers in Italy, just over one in five of all Italian workers.