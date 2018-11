Tria to Eurogroup on budget

Rome, November 5 - Economy Minister Giovanni Tria went to the Eurogroup in Brussels on Monday for a fresh examination of the 2019 Italian budget bill which has already been rejected by the European Commission. The Milan bourse was 0.13% down in early trading while the spread was slightly up at 292 points. Premier Giuseppe Conte said ahead of a visit to Algiers Monday that "it's going to be a challenging week. "So many Italians in difficulty are awaiting answers. "We will have the eyes of Europe and the world pointed at us. "As always we will be up to the task".