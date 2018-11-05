Bocelli No. 1 in US charts

1st Italian woman in MIT's Innovators Under 35 list
Rome, November 5 - Andrea Bocelli has reached number one in the US Billboard 200 album charts with 'Sì', industry sources said Monday. This comes a few days after the record reached number one in the UK, the first time for an Italian artist. The album has dislodged top-selling albums including Lady Gaga's A Star Is Born. The double accolade is the first ever for an Italian artist.
