Govt to pin confidence vote on security decree-sources

1st Italian woman in MIT's Innovators Under 35 list
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
i più letti
Rome
05 Novembre 2018
Rome, November 5 - The government is to pin a confidence vote to its security and migration decree, premiership sources from the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) said Monday. The decree has sparked tension between the (M5S) and its government partner, the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League party. The two partners are also at odds over the M5S's move to scrap the statute of limitations.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su