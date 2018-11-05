Mayor nabbed for corruption

Cosenza, November 5 - The mayor of a small town in Calabria was arrested on charges of corruption and attempted embezzlement on Monday. Gianfranco Ramundo, first citizen of Fuscaldo near Cosenza on the Tyrrhenian coast, was arrested by tax police along with other members of his administration. Some 14 people are involved in the probe, which saw over 100 police deployed Monday, judicial sources said. The deputy mayor, Paolo Cavaliere, and a city councillor are among them. Police said they had unearthed "a well-oiled corruption machine". Ramundo, an architect, was elected on a civic list.