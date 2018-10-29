Lunedì 29 Ottobre 2018 | 13:28

Rome
No cuts to fund for Jewish victims of Fascism - Castelli

No cuts to fund for Jewish victims of Fascism - Castelli

 
Rome
Gang lied to teen on fatal drug mix to rape her - GIP

Gang lied to teen on fatal drug mix to rape her - GIP

 
Rome
Let's stay united, Di Maio tells M5S amid TAP flak

Let's stay united, Di Maio tells M5S amid TAP flak

 
Rome
We're under attack, let's stay united - Di Maio

We're under attack, let's stay united - Di Maio

 
Ancona
Child in intensive care after being shot with hunting rifle

Child in intensive care after being shot with hunting rifle

 
Rome
Lotti risks trial in CONSIP case

Lotti risks trial in CONSIP case

 
Rome
Soccer: Juve six points clear after Napoli held by Roma

Soccer: Juve six points clear after Napoli held by Roma

 
Milan
Milan bourse up after S&P maintains rating

Milan bourse up after S&P maintains rating

 
Karawang
Italian on flight that crashed in Indonesia

Italian on flight that crashed in Indonesia

 
Rome
Storms batter Italy, six regions on red alert

Storms batter Italy, six regions on red alert

 
ROMA
Brexit: sindaco Londra,'cittadini Ue, questa è vostra città'

Brexit: sindaco Londra,'cittadini Ue, questa è vostra città'

 
Rome

Let's stay united, Di Maio tells M5S amid TAP flak

Would have cost over 20 bn to stop pipeline project says min'

Let's stay united, Di Maio tells M5S amid TAP flak

Rome, October 29 - Deputy Premier and Labour and Industry Luigi Di Maio on Monday called on his 5-Star Movement to stay united, saying Italy's future depended on it. "We are under attack. It's true," Di Maio said. "But we are sitting on the right side of history and, if we advance united together, the victory in this battle will be ours. "But we have to be united. Very united". The M5S has come under fire, including from within its own ranks, after the government announced it would not halt the construction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) in Puglia. The M5S had pledged to halt the project, citing the impact on the local environment. But the government has said it cannot be stopped because penalties of many billions of euros would be incurred if it were halted. At the weekend protestors against the TAP project burned M5S flags at San Foca di Melendugno. Di Maio said Monday that the State would have to pay out compensation of "over 20 billion" euros if the government stopped the TAP. "We battled against this project," the M5S leader added. "If we had got into power in 2013, this project would not have happened. "But we got in in 2018, after the (centre-left Democratic Party) PD and the previous governments reached international accords and signed agreements with the TAP. "Telling the citizens the truth does not mean we have changed out minds on what we said in the election campaign. "Those who came before put protection around this project, which is not strategic and could have been avoided".

