Wagon carrying inflammable substance derails

Rome, October 25 - A wagon on a goods train carrying an inflammable substance came off the tracks on Thursday in a residential area near to Rapallo station, in Liguria, sources said. The train was part of a convoy run by French company Captrain that departed from Rosignano Solvay, near Livorno, and was headed to Alessandria. Firefighters have verified that there are no leaks and the wagon has been rendered secure. The incident has caused rail traffic in the area to be limited to one track.