Turin
Turin soccer stampede gang nabbed

Caserta
22 nabbed in Franco-Italian fake banknote probe

Migranti: nuovi incidenti al confine Bosnia-Croazia

 

Rome
Over 6 million pensioners on under 1,000 euros a month

Vercelli
Man throws self off train to dodge control, dies

Parma
Man, 80, shoots wife, throws self out window

Taranto
Drone crashes inside jail

Belluno
Evacuation ordered as northern blaze rages on

Rome
Not even a comma will change in budget - Salvini

Rome
3 arrested for Desiree have drug-pushing records

Bari, problemi al carrello su aereo per Bergamo: 200 bloccati nel terminal

Bari, problemi al carrello su volo
per Bergamo: comandante ferma
l'aereo, 200 bloccati nel terminal

Bari, rapinatore in uffici Asl tenta disarmare vigilante: paura a S.Spirito

Pittella, nuovi guai per la sanità: 10 indagati per le nomine Asl

Bari, picchia i vigili che multano donna per i rifiuti: «Chi siete voi?»

Bari, picchia i vigili che multano
donna per i rifiuti: «Chi siete voi?»

Ha la dislessia ma si laurea in matematica: la forza di Matteo, 25enne salentino

Matematica batte dislessia: Matteo, 25enne salentino, e il sogno di laurearsi

Rome

Wagon carrying inflammable substance derails

Incident near Rapallo station in residential area

Wagon carrying inflammable substance derails

Rome, October 25 - A wagon on a goods train carrying an inflammable substance came off the tracks on Thursday in a residential area near to Rapallo station, in Liguria, sources said. The train was part of a convoy run by French company Captrain that departed from Rosignano Solvay, near Livorno, and was headed to Alessandria. Firefighters have verified that there are no leaks and the wagon has been rendered secure. The incident has caused rail traffic in the area to be limited to one track.

