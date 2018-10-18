Cut heavy traffic on Strada dei Parchi - ministry

L'Aquila, October 18 - Heavy traffic should be cut on the A24 and A25 motorways known as the Strada dei Parchi because they lead from Lazio to Abruzzo national parks, after safety concerns, the transport ministry said Thursday. The state of some of the pylons on the two motorways is "alarming", Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said earlier this week. According to a report filed by ministry executive Placido Migliorino to Toninelli Thursday, heavy goods traffic should be restricted on eight viaducts which show "critical issues".