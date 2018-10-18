Giovedì 18 Ottobre 2018 | 17:00

Italia finita per l'egoismo del Nord

Bimba morta a Melfi, l'autopsia: «Il vaccino non c'entra»

Nichi Vendola in ospedale per infarto: è fuori pericolo

Ricerca Unibas scopre molecola che attacca cellule tumorali

Gravina, migrante molesta ragazza e aggredisce capo dei vigiliLega: «Li manderemo tutti via»

L'Aquila

Cut heavy traffic on Strada dei Parchi - ministry

Trucks should be restricted on 8 viaducts - report

L'Aquila, October 18 - Heavy traffic should be cut on the A24 and A25 motorways known as the Strada dei Parchi because they lead from Lazio to Abruzzo national parks, after safety concerns, the transport ministry said Thursday. The state of some of the pylons on the two motorways is "alarming", Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said earlier this week. According to a report filed by ministry executive Placido Migliorino to Toninelli Thursday, heavy goods traffic should be restricted on eight viaducts which show "critical issues".

