Rome

Lazio-Abruzzo motorway co demands cash for repairs

Strada dei Parchi says does not share Toninelli's 'alarmism'

Lazio-Abruzzo motorway co demands cash for repairs

Rome, October 16 - The Lazio-Abruzzo motorway company Strada dei Parchi (SdP) on Wednesday filed an order requiring the transport ministry to release 192 million in funds to make safe viaducts on the A24 and A25 motorways which Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli has said have "many pylons in an alarming state". SdP said it needed the money for "urgent work to assure the safety of the viaducts". SdP Vice President Mauro Fabris also said they did not share Toninelli's "alarmism". He said "Strada dei Parchi is safe for normal traffic". Fabris told ANSA that "if the minister has evidence to cast doubt on our reports that guarantee the safety of the motorway(s), he is fully entitled and empowered to order Strada dei Parchi to take measures or to close it, we will comply".

