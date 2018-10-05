Venerdì 05 Ottobre 2018 | 18:20

Mafia, racket e traffico di drogascacco a 3 clan a Potenza: 25 arresti
04.10.2018

Storia di una fuori sede disperata: «Quella volta che un 60enne voleva soldi per un letto da condividere»
04.10.2018

Maltempo in Puglia: bomba d'acqua su Bari, scuole chiuse a Taranto
05.10.2018

Blitz antidroga a Bari, arrestati affiliati clan a rione Carrassi
04.10.2018

Crediti Iva fasulli, la Gdfarresta 3 professionisti foggiani
04.10.2018

Fse presenta i nuovi bus, ma restano i disagi: «Stiamo lavorando»
04.10.2018

Al Bano e Romina, Lino Banfi, Salvini e Di Maio: le opere del Banksy italiano in mostra a Bari
03.10.2018

Tir si ribalta sulla Surbo-Torre Rinalda: autista morto sul colpo
05.10.2018

Rapinano un ufficio postale a Foggia e nell'incursione un cliente si sente male
03.10.2018

Le immagini del terribile incidente con 4 morti sulla Basentana
04.04.2018

Blitz in Basilicata, arrestato Schettino ex carabiniere a capo di un clan: «Una pagliacciata»
04.10.2018

Bari-Martina Franca andata e ritorno: 8 ore di viaggio nella pelle dei pendolari
04.10.2018

Scacco a tre clan nel Potentino: 25 arresti
04.10.2018

Operazione contro contro clan Velluto: 17 arresti a Bari
04.10.2018

Six Underground, il ciak spettacolare sul ponte girevole (VD)
02.10.2018

Soccer: Balotelli and Belotti out, Giovinco back

Rome, October 5 - Nice striker Mario Balotelli and Torino striker Andrea Belotti have been left out of the Italy squad for a friendly against Ukraine and a Nations League test in Poland but even more surprisingly Toronto FC star Sebastian Giovinco has been brought back, ANSA sources said Friday. Roberto Mancini's squad will shortly be made official by the Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC), the sources said. The list will also see the return after a long spell out of Lazio centre-back Francesco Acerbi. Twenty-five-year-old Sampdoria striker Gianluca Caprari gets his first call-up. PSG midfielder Marco Verratti and Roma flanker Alessandro Florenzi return from injury. Looking ahead to next week's friendly against Ukraine in Genoa, Mancini said "let's hope we bring some joy and happiness after so much sorrow" following an August 14 bridge collapse that killed 43 people. The FIGC later announced the squad: - Goalies: Alessio Cragno (Cagliari), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan), Mattia Perin (Juventus), Salvatore Sirigu (Torino). - Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Lazio), Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Domenico Criscito (Genoa), Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter), Emerson Palmieri Dos Santos (Chelsea), Alessandro Florenzi (Roma), Alessio Romagnoli (Milan). - Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Cagliari), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Giacomo Bonaventura (Milan), Roberto Gagliardini (Inter), Frello Filho Jorge Luiz Jorginho (Chelsea), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain). - Forwards: Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Gianluca Caprari (Sampdoria), Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina), Patrick Cutrone (Milan), Sebastian Giovinco (Toronto FC), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Simone Zaza (Torino).

