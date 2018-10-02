Italy allocates 19 mn to Genoa after bridge collapse

Genoa, October 2 - The national civil protection department of the prime minister's office on Monday allocated the first 19 million euros out of 33.4 million expected to cover emergency spending after the collapse of Genoa's Morandi bridge in August. Liguria governor and emergency commissioner Giovanni Toti made the announcement on Tuesday at a regional council meeting. Toti said that 3.23 million already allocated or soon to be so for the post-collapse emergency would go towards emergency assistance to the population, 12 million for local road infrastructure including a new 'Via della Superba', and 6.7 million for public transport and 5.7 million for regional healthcare. The rest will be divided as follows: 2 million for public housing for the displaced, 1.5 million for the displaced who opted for autonomous housing, 500,000 for victims' funeral expenses, 150,000 for expenses spent for volunteering, 150,000 for road maintenance, 800,000 for waste management, 250,000 for firefighters' expenses, 20,000 for cover expenses incurred by the Experts' Commission, 600,000 for the Italian army as part of their anti-looting activities, and 50,000 for the national civil protection.