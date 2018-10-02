Italy allocates 19 mn to Genoa after bridge collapse

Martedì 02 Ottobre 2018 | 17:08

Kismet, lo yacht da 65mln di dollari a Taranto per il film Netflix
01.10.2018

A Taranto arriva «Kismet», yacht da 65milioni di $ per il film Netflix

Mobbing, dottoressa denuncia il suo primario, condannato
30.09.2018

Mobbing, dottoressa denuncia il suo primario, condannato

In arrivo il maltempo, allertaper Puglia e Basilicata
01.10.2018

In arrivo il maltempo, allerta temporali in Puglia e Basilicata

Bianca Guaccero, la pugliese è la vera rivelazione dei palinsesti Rai
29.09.2018

Bianca Guaccero, la pugliese è la vera rivelazione dei palinsesti Rai

Povia, nel Leccese concerto annullato "senza motivo": «Mi danno del razzista»
01.10.2018

Annullato un concerto di Povia L'artista: «Mi danno del razzista»

Assalto con kalashnikov alle Poste: terrore tra anziani in fila per la pensione
01.10.2018

Merine, rapina con kalashnikov all'ufficio postale: terrore tra anziani in fila per la pensione

Easy rider, motociclisti sfilano in smoking a Bari, tra loro il marò Salvatore Girone
30.09.2018

Easy rider, motociclisti sfilano a Bari: tra loro il marò Girone

Bari Cittanovese, ecco gli scatti della terza vittoria biancorossa
30.09.2018

Bari Cittanovese, ecco gli scatti
della terza vittoria biancorossa

Blitz della Lega al mercato di Altamura: «E' finita la pacchia per gli abusivi»
29.09.2018

Blitz della Lega al mercato di Altamura: «E' finita la pacchia per gli abusivi»

Bari, nel faro di San Cataldo nascerà una casa
29.09.2018

Bari, nel faro di San Cataldo nascerà una casa

Lino Banfi testimone speciale per la festa dei nonni: ecco i suoi auguri
30.09.2018

Lino Banfi testimonial speciale per la festa dei nonni: ecco i suoi auguri

Medicina, Al Bano canta e il Rettore suona: a Bari è «Felicità»
01.10.2018

Medicina, Al Bano canta e il Rettore suona: a Bari è «Felicità»

Taranto, scene dal set di Micheal Bay: ecco il regista all'opera
28.09.2018

Taranto, scene dal set di Micheal Bay: ecco il regista all'opera VIDEO

Incendio a Le Cesine, la paura tra la gente: «Oh Dio»
30.09.2018

Incendio a Le Cesine, la paura tra la gente: «Oh Dio»

La festa barese di Laura Pausini: «Voglio mangiare riso, patate e cozze»
02.10.2018

La festa barese di Laura Pausini: «Voglio mangiare riso, patate e cozze» VD

Genoa

Italy allocates 19 mn to Genoa after bridge collapse

First tranche for emergency spending

Italy allocates 19 mn to Genoa after bridge collapse

Genoa, October 2 - The national civil protection department of the prime minister's office on Monday allocated the first 19 million euros out of 33.4 million expected to cover emergency spending after the collapse of Genoa's Morandi bridge in August. Liguria governor and emergency commissioner Giovanni Toti made the announcement on Tuesday at a regional council meeting. Toti said that 3.23 million already allocated or soon to be so for the post-collapse emergency would go towards emergency assistance to the population, 12 million for local road infrastructure including a new 'Via della Superba', and 6.7 million for public transport and 5.7 million for regional healthcare. The rest will be divided as follows: 2 million for public housing for the displaced, 1.5 million for the displaced who opted for autonomous housing, 500,000 for victims' funeral expenses, 150,000 for expenses spent for volunteering, 150,000 for road maintenance, 800,000 for waste management, 250,000 for firefighters' expenses, 20,000 for cover expenses incurred by the Experts' Commission, 600,000 for the Italian army as part of their anti-looting activities, and 50,000 for the national civil protection.

