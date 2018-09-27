Fourth villa robbery man caught

Giovedì 27 Settembre 2018 | 19:48

Taranto, via alle riprese del film Netflix con Ryan Reynolds: è caccia all'attore
26.09.2018

Taranto, via alle riprese del film Netflix con Ryan Reynolds: è caccia all'attore

Bari, auto contro un muro in via Napoli: muore 26enne
25.09.2018

Bari, auto contro muro si ribalta in via Napoli: muore un 26enne

Bancarotta fraudolenta, mandato d'arresto per Giancaspro
26.09.2018

Crac da 11 milioni: arrestato l'ex patron del Bari calcio, Giancaspro
«Il re dei bar zittiva i creditori del club»

Bari, l'avv. Filograno candidato sindacodel centrodestra alle prossime elezioni
26.09.2018

Elezioni a Bari, Filograno verso candidatura a sindaco per il centrodestra

«Il re dei bar zittiva i creditori del club»
26.09.2018

«Il re dei bar zittiva i creditori del club»

In migliaia in piazza per dire no al fascismo, Canfora: «Bari si è svegliata»
25.09.2018

In migliaia in piazza per dire no al fascismo, Canfora: «Bari si è svegliata» FOTO

Ospedale Monopoli-Fasano, posa della prima pietra. Emiliano: «Modello sanità che ruota intorno ai pazienti»
26.09.2018

Ospedale Monopoli-Fasano, posa della prima pietra. Emiliano: «Modello sanità che ruota intorno ai pazienti»

Camion contro auto sulla SS16, traffico paralizzato
25.09.2018

Camion contro auto sulla SS16, traffico paralizzato

Bari, sparatoria a Carbonara: un morto e un ferito grave
24.09.2018

Bari, sparatoria a Carbonara: un morto e un ferito grave

Terlizzi, scoperta discarica abusiva di rifiuti di 60mila mq in campo di ulivi secolari
25.09.2018

Terlizzi, scoperta discarica abusiva di rifiuti di 60mila mq in campo di ulivi secolari

Turismo, Evasione fiscale per 1,5 milioni di euro nei b&b tra Bari e Bat
27.09.2018

Turismo, evasione fiscale per 1,5 mln: smascherati 15 b&b tra Bari e Bat

Arresti a Foggia e Bari per furti mezzi agricoli: l'operazione
25.09.2018

Arresti a Foggia e Bari per furti mezzi agricoli: l'operazione

Rapina in villa, bloccata auto con targa romena
26.09.2018

Rapina in villa, bloccata auto con targa romena

Serie A, oggi gli anticipi
23.09.2017

Serie A, oggi gli anticipi

Spari a Bari, uomo ucciso in un agguato
12.04.2017

Spari a Bari, uomo ucciso in un agguato

Rome

Fourth villa robbery man caught

Romanian nabbed at Caserta

Fourth villa robbery man caught

Rome, September 27 - The fourth member of a gang that specialised in brutal robberies in villas was caught by the police on Thursday. The man, a Romanian like the other three captured earlier this week, was arrested by Caserta police north of Naples. The gang's latest robbery, near Chieti in Abruzzo at the weekend, grabbed headlines for the brutal beating of a doctor and his wife, whose ear was cut during their ordeal. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini hailed the arrest of he man, the suspected leader of the gang. "Fourth dirty foreign robber caught, it seems the ear cutter, good!", he tweeted.

