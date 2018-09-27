Fourth villa robbery man caught

Puglia, visite private in ospedale: il mistero del guadagno dei medici
Digital Edition
Ospedale Monopoli-Fasano, posa della prima pietra. Emiliano: «Modello sanità che ruota intorno ai pazienti»
Rome
27 Settembre 2018
Rome, September 27 - The fourth member of a gang that specialised in brutal robberies in villas was caught by the police on Thursday. The man, a Romanian like the other three captured earlier this week, was arrested by Caserta police north of Naples. The gang's latest robbery, near Chieti in Abruzzo at the weekend, grabbed headlines for the brutal beating of a doctor and his wife, whose ear was cut during their ordeal. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini hailed the arrest of he man, the suspected leader of the gang. "Fourth dirty foreign robber caught, it seems the ear cutter, good!", he tweeted.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Taranto, via alle riprese del film Netflix con Ryan Reynolds: è caccia all'attore
Bari, auto contro muro si ribalta in via Napoli: muore un 26enne
Crac da 11 milioni: arrestato l'ex patron del Bari calcio, Giancaspro
«Il re dei bar zittiva i creditori del club»
Elezioni a Bari, Filograno verso candidatura a sindaco per il centrodestra
«Il re dei bar zittiva i creditori del club»