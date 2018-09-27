Fourth villa robbery man caught

Rome, September 27 - The fourth member of a gang that specialised in brutal robberies in villas was caught by the police on Thursday. The man, a Romanian like the other three captured earlier this week, was arrested by Caserta police north of Naples. The gang's latest robbery, near Chieti in Abruzzo at the weekend, grabbed headlines for the brutal beating of a doctor and his wife, whose ear was cut during their ordeal. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini hailed the arrest of he man, the suspected leader of the gang. "Fourth dirty foreign robber caught, it seems the ear cutter, good!", he tweeted.