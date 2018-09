Genoa decree stamped, under assessment by technical experts

Rome, September 27 - Italy's general accounting office gave its stamp of approval Thursday to a decree drawn up after Genoa's bridge-collapse disaster last month in which 43 people were killed, sources said. The decree is now being assessed by a team of technical experts at President Sergio Mattarella's office. Liguria regional governor Giovanni Toti cautioned that "there is no guarantee that the decree is satisfactory. The government wants to manage the situation from Rome and not in Liguria". Meanwhile, traffic problems have arisen in Valpocevera after an accident at the tollbooth of Genova Bolzaneto, with resulting issues for those travelling in the city.