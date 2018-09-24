Genoa bridge can be rebuilt in 12-15 months - Toti

Genoa, September 24 - Liguria Governor Giovanni Toti said Monday that it should take no longer than 15 months to build a new viaduct to replace the Morandi bridge in Genoa, which collapsed last month in a disaster in which 43 people died. "We reiterate that in 12 months, 15 at the most, the bridge can be rebuilt," Toti told RTL 102.5. "We will not tolerate delays. "We are waiting for a (central government) decree that started out very badly, without us being involved. "We have worked on a series of measures for the reconstruction, including with (Premier Giuseppe) Conte, with interested parties, parties who had the obligation to do it. "The government took another road. "But Genoa cannot wait". The central government has said that, while highways companuy Autostrade per l'Italia must pay for the new bridge, it does not want the company involved in the construction as it failed to prevent the August 14 disaster. The government has said it would like ship-builder Fincantieri to be the leading player in the reconstruction. Earlier this month Toti presented a project for a new viaduct designed by world renowned architect Renzo Piano and featuring the involvement of Autostrade per L'Italia.