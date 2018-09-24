Genoa bridge can be rebuilt in 12-15 months - Toti

Lunedì 24 Settembre 2018 | 15:24

Bari, trovato il corpo di un trans in un'auto: sospetto omicidio
23.09.2018

Bari, sparatoria a Carbonara: un morto e un ferito
24.09.2018

Bari - San Cataldese: segui la diretta della partita
23.09.2018

Bari, aggressione corteo Anti SalviniPoliziotto su Fb: «Quanto sto godendo...»
23.09.2018

Potenza, una sedia speciale per Mario: così la scuola diventa «inclusiva»
23.09.2018

Bari-Sancataldese, le azioni, i goal e l'esultanza di giocatori e tifosi
23.09.2018

Schianto frontale a Massafra muore 22enne, un ferito
22.09.2018

Bari, ciclista travolto da auto: muore un 31enne di Ceglie
22.09.2018

Conte ed Emiliano insieme per Padre Pio E a Volturara lunghe file per il premier
23.09.2018

Bari, sparatoria a Carbonara: un morto e un ferito grave
24.09.2018

Bari, il coro dei 10mila che cantano: «Bari grande amore»
23.09.2018

Tuffi dalla scogliera, la finale a Polignano: lo spot è virale
21.09.2018

La Sancataldese in hotel: «Oggi col Bari vittoria secca»
23.09.2018

I campioni di tuffi si sfidano a Polignano: in arrivo la Red Bull Cliff Diving
19.09.2018

Bari, viale Traiano: è cominciata la demolizione del ponte
23.09.2018

Genoa

Genoa, September 24 - Liguria Governor Giovanni Toti said Monday that it should take no longer than 15 months to build a new viaduct to replace the Morandi bridge in Genoa, which collapsed last month in a disaster in which 43 people died. "We reiterate that in 12 months, 15 at the most, the bridge can be rebuilt," Toti told RTL 102.5. "We will not tolerate delays. "We are waiting for a (central government) decree that started out very badly, without us being involved. "We have worked on a series of measures for the reconstruction, including with (Premier Giuseppe) Conte, with interested parties, parties who had the obligation to do it. "The government took another road. "But Genoa cannot wait". The central government has said that, while highways companuy Autostrade per l'Italia must pay for the new bridge, it does not want the company involved in the construction as it failed to prevent the August 14 disaster. The government has said it would like ship-builder Fincantieri to be the leading player in the reconstruction. Earlier this month Toti presented a project for a new viaduct designed by world renowned architect Renzo Piano and featuring the involvement of Autostrade per L'Italia.

