Sicily top for NEETs in Europe again

Bari, agguato al rione Madonnellaspari tra la gente: un giovane a terra
18.09.2018

Bari, spari al rione Madonnella, operato il giovane ferito, sta bene

Negramaro, Lele in ospedale: malore a bordo piscina
17.09.2018

Negramaro, Lele migliora: ma la prognosi resta riservata

Test Medicina 2018, i risultati sono online: ecco gli esiti di Bari
18.09.2018

Test Medicina a Bari: su 2737 candidati c'è chi ha totalizzato -0,2 Risultati  

Due alunne rubano intimo Victoria's Secret in gita, Tar: «No al 6 in condotta a tutta la classe»
18.09.2018

Due alunne rubano in gita, Tar: «No 6 in condotta a tutta la classe»

Furto nelle tenute di Al Bano, rubati vino, robot per la piscina e un'affettatrice
18.09.2018

Furto nelle tenute di Al Bano, rubati vino, robot per la piscina e un'affettatrice

Bari, i soccorsi dopo l'agguato tra i passanti in via Cattaro
18.09.2018

Bari, i soccorsi dopo l'agguato tra i passanti in via Cattaro

Clio Makeup approda in Puglia: ecco gli scatti più belli del suo tour
17.09.2018

Clio Makeup approda in Puglia, gli scatti più belli del suo tour

Bari, anche Decaro tra i tifosi in fila per l'abbonamento allo stadio
17.09.2018

Bari, anche Decaro tra i tifosi in fila per l'abbonamento allo stadio

Ministro Bonafede inaugurerà Congresso Aiga giovani avvocati
18.09.2018

Ministro Bonafede inaugurerà Congresso Aiga giovani avvocati

Messina-Bari, gli scatti più belli
16.09.2018

Messina-Bari, gli scatti più belli

Pesca a strascico, il grande fratello inchioda 11 barche: in cella comandante di peschereccio
17.09.2018

Pesca a strascico, multate 11 barche
in cella comandante di peschereccio

Bari, il coro dei 600 tifosi in trasferta a Messina
16.09.2018

Bari, il coro dei 600 tifosi in trasferta a Messina

Spaccio droga, arrestati tre membri della famiglia Portante dopo intercettazioni
18.09.2018

Foggia, dal carcere le indicazioni ai familiari per lo spaccio, 3 arresti VD

Grillo. L'Ilva? Riconvertirla come la Ruhr con i fondi dimenticati
07.06.2018

Grillo. L'Ilva? Riconvertirla come la Ruhr con i fondi dimenticati

La droga dal Marocco a Pisa per lo spaccio in tutta Italia fino a Bari
18.09.2018

La droga dal Marocco a Pisa per lo spaccio in tutta Italia fino a Bari

Brussels

Sicily top for NEETs in Europe again

Campania 2nd, only French Guyana worse

Sicily top for NEETs in Europe again

Brussels, September 19 - Sicily has come top in Europe again for the number of 18-to-24-year-olds not in education, employment or training (NEETs). With 39.6%, Sicily was the worst in continental Europe with only French Guyana scoring higher, 45.4%. Campania came second to Sicily with 38.6%, Eurostat said. Four of the 11 worst-performing regions were from southern Italy: as well as Sicily and Campania, also Puglia (36.4% and Calabria (36%).

