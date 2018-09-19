Sicily top for NEETs in Europe again

Brussels, September 19 - Sicily has come top in Europe again for the number of 18-to-24-year-olds not in education, employment or training (NEETs). With 39.6%, Sicily was the worst in continental Europe with only French Guyana scoring higher, 45.4%. Campania came second to Sicily with 38.6%, Eurostat said. Four of the 11 worst-performing regions were from southern Italy: as well as Sicily and Campania, also Puglia (36.4% and Calabria (36%).