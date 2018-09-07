Italian GDP growth slowed to 0.2% in Q2

Puglia, visite private in ospedale: il mistero del guadagno dei medici
Rome
07 Settembre 2018
Rome, September 7 - Italy's economic growth slowed in the second quarter of 2018, with GDP up 0.2% with respect to the previous three months, down from growth of 0.3% in the first quarter, ISTAT said on Friday. The national statistics agency said GDP was up 1.2% in comparison with the second quarter of 2017. "Compared to the first quarter of 2018, final consumption expenditure increased by 0.1%, gross fixed capital formation by 2.9% and imports by 1.8%, while exports decreased by 0.2%," ISTAT said. "With respect to the second quarter of 2017, final consumption expenditure increased by 0.7%, gross fixed capital formation by 6.2%, imports by 2.1% and exports by 0.9%".
