Retail sales down in July - ISTAT

Rome, September 7 - Italian retail sales were 0.1% down in value terms in July with respect to June and 0.2% down in volume terms, ISTAT said on Friday. The national statistics agency said retail trade was 0.6% lower in July in value terms than in the same month in 2017 and 1.8% lower in volume terms. Both large scale distribution and small scale distribution decreased by 0.1% and 1.5% respectively compared with July 2017, ISTAT said.