Bridge collapse: Highways chief, ministry officials probed

Genoa, September 7 - The CEO of Autostrade Giovanni Castellucci is among nine people from the highways company who are under investigation in relation to the collapse of the Morandi bridge in Genoa in August, a disaster that claimed 43 lives, sources said on Friday. Several transport ministry officials are being probed too, the sources said. These include Vincenzo Cinelli, the head of the ministry's directorate general, and his predecessor Mauro Coletta. On Thursday prosecutors said they were investigation 20 people over the disaster, while stressing that the number of suspects could go up. The probe is into alleged multiple culpable homicide, among other accusations.