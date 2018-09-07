Moscovici calls for realism in Italian budget

Venerdì 07 Settembre 2018 | 14:27

Ragazzina cade dal balcone al terzo piano: gravissima
05.09.2018

A 12 anni muore ragazzina
caduta da balcone al 3° piano

Ilva, oggi tavolo al Mise con Di MaioDomani alle 18 sit-in di 24h dei cittadini
05.09.2018

Ilva, è ufficiale: accordo siglato al Mise. Ministro Di Maio: presto sarò a Taranto

Pesce crudo, amore e fantasia, De Laurentiis: «Bari, sei veramente fantastica»
06.09.2018

Pesce crudo, amore e fantasia, De Laurentiis: «Bari, sei fantastica»

Venezia, Al Bano sul red carpet con i figli Jasmine e Albano Jr.
05.09.2018

Venezia, Al Bano sul red carpet con i figli Jasmine e Albano Jr.

La Asl di Bari assume 520 precari
06.09.2018

La Asl di Bari assume 520 precari

Manifestazione anti-Ilva, onorevole grillina contestata
06.09.2018

Manifestazione anti-Ilva: Rosalba De Giorgi, onorevole grillina, contestata

Cacciatori Puglia, la cerimonia a Vico del Gargano con il Ministro Trenta
05.09.2018

Cacciatori Puglia, la cerimonia a Vico del Gargano con il Ministro Trenta

Fiera del Levante, i preparativi dell'82esima edizione: le foto
06.09.2018

Fiera del Levante, i preparativi dell'82esima edizione: le foto

Taranto, manifestazione anti-Ilva Bonifica e riconversione: tutte le foto
06.09.2018

Taranto, manifestazione anti-Ilva
Bonifica e riconversione: tutte le foto

Baricalcio, primo allenamento in città al Rana di Carbonara
04.09.2018

Baricalcio, primo allenamento in città al Rana di Carbonara LE FOTO

Grillo. L'Ilva? Riconvertirla come la Ruhr con i fondi dimenticati
07.06.2018

Grillo. L'Ilva? Riconvertirla come la Ruhr con i fondi dimenticati

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Ecco «Rugiada» il nuovo singolo degli Easy Funk
06.09.2018

Ecco «Rugiada» il nuovo singolo degli Easy Funk

Ecco alcune delle 87 tartarughe appena nate in spiaggia
04.09.2018

Ecco alcune delle 87 tartarughe nate a Specchiarica VIDEO

05.09.2018

Calcio Bari, presentazione calendari Serie D: i commenti a caldo dei nostri esperti

Vienna

Moscovici calls for realism in Italian budget

Commissioner says Italy needs to reduce debt,increase investment

Moscovici calls for realism in Italian budget

Vienna, September 7 - European Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said Friday that he hoped the Italian government's 2019 budget law is a realistic package. Premier Giuseppe Conte's 5-Star Movement-League government has recently sought to allay concerns in some quarters that its programme, featuring plans for a basic income, a two-tier flat tax and a pension overhaul, could lead Rome to break the EU's budget rules. "I want to believe that realism and pragmatism will prevail," Moscovici said when asked about the Italian budget. "Italy needs a budget that makes it possible to reduce its public debt, because if you want to invest in Italy, you need less debt and more capacity for investment, and that is why I continue to call for serious public finances. "I am against austerity. But austerity is one thing, the lack of seriousness is another".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

07.09.2018

