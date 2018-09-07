Council of Europe welcomes corruption decree

Rome, September 7 - The head of the Council of Europe's anti-corruption body GRECO on Friday welcomed the Italian government's new package designed to combat graft. The decree presented on Thursday by the 5-Star Movement-League government features indefinite bans on holding public office and having State contracts for people convicted of corruption crimes with jail terms of over two years. "The proposals go in the right direction, as hoped for by GRECO in its reports on Italy," Executive Secretary Gianluca Esposito said via Twitter. He added that the body will wait until the legislation is finalised after passing through parliament before giving a definitive evaluation.