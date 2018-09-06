Taser experiment off to flying start - Salvini

Puglia, visite private in ospedale: il mistero del guadagno dei medici
Rome
06 Settembre 2018
Rome, September 6 - Interior Minister and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini said Thursday that the experiment of giving Italian police Tasers had gotten off to a good start. "Last night the State police intervened to stop a fight between three people in the area of Milan's central station," Salvini said. "One of them was armed with a knife - all the officers had to to was show the Taser to stop them. "In short, more security and fewer risks. "Compliments and thanks to the police".
