Taser experiment off to flying start - Salvini

Rome, September 6 - Interior Minister and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini said Thursday that the experiment of giving Italian police Tasers had gotten off to a good start. "Last night the State police intervened to stop a fight between three people in the area of Milan's central station," Salvini said. "One of them was armed with a knife - all the officers had to to was show the Taser to stop them. "In short, more security and fewer risks. "Compliments and thanks to the police".