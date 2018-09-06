Woman kills disabled children, attempts suicide

Cagliari, September 6 - A 64-year-old woman killed two of her adult children on Thursday in the Sardinian town of Mandas before attempting suicide, sources said. Angela Manca shot 42-year-old twins Paolo and Claudio Calledda dead with a hunting rifle before turning the weapon on herself. She was taken to hospital by air ambulance in a critical condition. Manca was alone at the time as another of her children, a woman doctor, was out with her husband. She reportedly tried to kill the twins and herself via a medicine overdose three years ago.