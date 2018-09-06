Markets reassured by Conte and Tria - IMF

Puglia, visite private in ospedale: il mistero del guadagno dei medici
06 Settembre 2018
New York, September 6 - IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice said Thursday that Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte and Economy Minister Giovanni Tria had reassured the financial markets about the government's management of the public finances. "The financial markets are worried (about a change of course on reforms), but there have been reassuring words from premier Giuseppe Conte and Economy Minister Tria," Rice said when asked if the IMF was worried after Fitch changed its outlook for Italy to negative. He said IMF staff would be in Italy again in the coming months to conclude the Article IV consultation after a visit in July.
