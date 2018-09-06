Markets reassured by Conte and Tria - IMF

Giovedì 06 Settembre 2018 | 19:19

Regione Puglia, approvata mozione per realizzate l'Autostrada del Salento
04.09.2018
04.09.2018

Regione Puglia, approvata mozione per realizzare l'Autostrada del Salento

Incidente in Grecia Giuseppe non ce l'ha fatta
04.09.2018
04.09.2018

Incidente in Grecia
Giuseppe non ce l’ha fatta

Ilva, oggi tavolo al Mise con Di MaioDomani alle 18 sit-in di 24h dei cittadini
05.09.2018
05.09.2018

Ilva, è ufficiale: accordo siglato al Mise
Ministro Di Maio: presto sarò a Taranto

Bari fa rotta a Capurso e quadra la rosa stellare
04.09.2018
04.09.2018

Bari fa rotta a Carbonara e quadra la rosa stellare

Ragazzina cade dal balcone al terzo piano: gravissima
05.09.2018
05.09.2018

A 12 anni muore ragazzina
caduta da balcone al 3° piano

Baricalcio, primo allenamento in città al Rana di Carbonara
04.09.2018
04.09.2018

Baricalcio, primo allenamento in città al Rana di Carbonara LE FOTO

Cacciatori Puglia, la cerimonia a Vico del Gargano con il Ministro Trenta
05.09.2018
05.09.2018

Cacciatori Puglia, la cerimonia a Vico del Gargano con il Ministro Trenta

Tromba d'aria e bomba d'acqua nel Barese: tutte le immagini del maltempo
02.09.2018
02.09.2018

Tromba d'aria e bomba d'acqua nel Barese: tutte le immagini del maltempo

Bari, sparatoria a Libertà: ferito un 35enne dalla sua ex
03.09.2018
03.09.2018

Bari, sparatoria a Libertà: ferito un 35enne dalla sua ex LE FOTO

Corleto Perticara contro Tempa Rossa: «Non vogliamo il petrolio a colazione»
21.05.2018
21.05.2018

Corleto Perticara contro Tempa Rossa: «Non vogliamo il petrolio a colazione»

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Ecco alcune delle 87 tartarughe appena nate in spiaggia
04.09.2018
04.09.2018

Ecco alcune delle 87 tartarughe nate a Specchiarica VIDEO

Grillo. L'Ilva? Riconvertirla come la Ruhr con i fondi dimenticati
07.06.2018
07.06.2018

Grillo. L'Ilva? Riconvertirla come la Ruhr con i fondi dimenticati

In volo con destinazione a sorpresa: l'aereo atterra in Puglia
31.08.2018
31.08.2018

In volo da Londra con destinazione a sorpresa: l'aereo atterra in Puglia

05.09.2018

05.09.2018
Presentazione calendari Serie D - La Diretta

New York

Markets reassured by Conte and Tria - IMF

New visit in coming months for Article IV consultation

Markets reassured by Conte and Tria - IMF

New York, September 6 - IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice said Thursday that Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte and Economy Minister Giovanni Tria had reassured the financial markets about the government's management of the public finances. "The financial markets are worried (about a change of course on reforms), but there have been reassuring words from premier Giuseppe Conte and Economy Minister Tria," Rice said when asked if the IMF was worried after Fitch changed its outlook for Italy to negative. He said IMF staff would be in Italy again in the coming months to conclude the Article IV consultation after a visit in July.

