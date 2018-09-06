League fund ruling won't affect govt - Conte, Di Maio

(see related) Rome, September 6 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said "No" on Thursday when asked if he thought a ruling for the seizure of funds from Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's League party would affect the government. That line was echoed by Labour and Industry Minister and Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio, the leader of the League's government coalition partner, the 5-Star Movement (M5S). "As I have always said, the events the League is accused of date back to the time of (former leader Umberto) Bossi," Di Maio said. "They regard the period before Salvini's leadership of the League. "Will it affect the government? Not from our side".