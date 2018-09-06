Court okays League fund seizure, Salvini says won't give up

Giovedì 06 Settembre 2018 | 17:27

Regione Puglia, approvata mozione per realizzate l'Autostrada del Salento
04.09.2018
04.09.2018

Regione Puglia, approvata mozione per realizzare l'Autostrada del Salento

Incidente in Grecia Giuseppe non ce l'ha fatta
04.09.2018
04.09.2018

Incidente in Grecia
Giuseppe non ce l’ha fatta

Ilva, oggi tavolo al Mise con Di MaioDomani alle 18 sit-in di 24h dei cittadini
05.09.2018
05.09.2018

Ilva, è ufficiale: accordo siglato al Mise
Di Maio: presto sarò a Taranto

Bari fa rotta a Capurso e quadra la rosa stellare
04.09.2018
04.09.2018

Bari fa rotta a Carbonara e quadra la rosa stellare

Ragazzina cade dal balcone al terzo piano: gravissima
05.09.2018
05.09.2018

Muore ragazzina caduta dal balcone al terzo piano

Baricalcio, primo allenamento in città al Rana di Carbonara
04.09.2018
04.09.2018

Baricalcio, primo allenamento in città al Rana di Carbonara LE FOTO

Cacciatori Puglia, la cerimonia a Vico del Gargano con il Ministro Trenta
05.09.2018
05.09.2018

Cacciatori Puglia, la cerimonia a Vico del Gargano con il Ministro Trenta

Tromba d'aria e bomba d'acqua nel Barese: tutte le immagini del maltempo
02.09.2018
02.09.2018

Tromba d'aria e bomba d'acqua nel Barese: tutte le immagini del maltempo

Bari, sparatoria a Libertà: ferito un 35enne dalla sua ex
03.09.2018
03.09.2018

Bari, sparatoria a Libertà: ferito un 35enne dalla sua ex LE FOTO

Corleto Perticara contro Tempa Rossa: «Non vogliamo il petrolio a colazione»
21.05.2018
21.05.2018

Corleto Perticara contro Tempa Rossa: «Non vogliamo il petrolio a colazione»

Ecco alcune delle 87 tartarughe appena nate in spiaggia
04.09.2018
04.09.2018

Ecco alcune delle 87 tartarughe nate a Specchiarica VIDEO

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

In volo con destinazione a sorpresa: l'aereo atterra in Puglia
31.08.2018
31.08.2018

In volo da Londra con destinazione a sorpresa: l'aereo atterra in Puglia

05.09.2018

Presentazione calendari Serie D - La Diretta

Grillo. L'Ilva? Riconvertirla come la Ruhr con i fondi dimenticati
07.06.2018
07.06.2018

Grillo. L'Ilva? Riconvertirla come la Ruhr con i fondi dimenticati

Genoa

Court okays League fund seizure, Salvini says won't give up

Move relates to case of 49-mn electoral-reimbursement fraud

Court okays League fund seizure, Salvini says won't give up

Genoa, September 6 - A Genoa court on Thursday upheld a petition from prosecutors to seize funds from Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's League party in relation to a case of electoral-reimbursement fraud. Former League leader Umberto Bossi, former treasurer Francesco Belsito and three ex auditors have been convicted over the fraud. They were found guilty of fraud against the State estimated at 49 million euros between 2008 and 2010 - before Salvini took the helm of the party in 2013 - for irregularities in electoral spending reimbursements. Up to now around three million euros have been seized from the rightwing party and its treasury currently holds around five million euros. Salvini said that he was not worried after the ruling. "It's a past affair," Salvini told a news conference. "I'm tranquil. The lawyers will make their decisions. "If they want to take everything from us, they can go ahead. "The Italian people are with us". But later in the day he posted a tweet saying he was furious. "I work for the security of the Italian people and they investigate me for KIDNAPPING (30 years in prison)," Salvini said referring to the probe over a recent standoff when the minister refused to let over 100 migrants rescued by the Coast Guard land in Italy. "I work to change Italy and Europe and they block all the (party's) current accounts over alleged mistakes that took place 10 years ago. "If someone thinks that they can stop me or scare me they are mistaken. "I am not giving up and I'm working with even more determination. Smiling and furious". Premier Giuseppe Conte said "No" on when asked if he thought the ruling would affect the government. That line was echoed by Labour and Industry Minister and Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio, the leader of the League's government coalition partner, the 5-Star Movement (M5S). "As I have always said, the events the League is accused of date back to the time of (former leader Umberto) Bossi," Di Maio said. "They regard the period before Salvini's leadership of the League. "Will it affect the government? Not from our side".

