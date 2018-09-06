ILVA agreement signed

Giovedì 06 Settembre 2018 | 15:47

Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Regione Puglia, approvata mozione per realizzate l'Autostrada del Salento
04.09.2018

Regione Puglia, approvata mozione per realizzate l'Autostrada del Salento

Incidente in Grecia Giuseppe non ce l’ha fatta
04.09.2018

Incidente in Grecia
Giuseppe non ce l’ha fatta

Bari fa rotta a Capurso e quadra la rosa stellare
04.09.2018

Bari fa rotta a Carbonara e quadra la rosa stellare

Ilva, oggi tavolo al Mise con Di MaioDomani alle 18 sit-in di 24h dei cittadini
05.09.2018

Ilva, è ufficiale: accordo siglato al Mise
Di Maio: le nuovi assunzioni con art.18

Ragazzina cade dal balcone al terzo piano: gravissima
05.09.2018

Muore ragazzina caduta dal balcone al terzo piano

Baricalcio, primo allenamento in città al Rana di Carbonara
04.09.2018

Baricalcio, primo allenamento in città al Rana di Carbonara LE FOTO

Cacciatori Puglia, la cerimonia a Vico del Gargano con il Ministro Trenta
05.09.2018

Cacciatori Puglia, la cerimonia a Vico del Gargano con il Ministro Trenta

Tromba d'aria e bomba d'acqua nel Barese: tutte le immagini del maltempo
02.09.2018

Tromba d'aria e bomba d'acqua nel Barese: tutte le immagini del maltempo

Bari, sparatoria a Libertà: ferito un 35enne dalla sua ex
03.09.2018

Bari, sparatoria a Libertà: ferito un 35enne dalla sua ex LE FOTO

Corleto Perticara contro Tempa Rossa: «Non vogliamo il petrolio a colazione»
21.05.2018

Corleto Perticara contro Tempa Rossa: «Non vogliamo il petrolio a colazione»

Ecco alcune delle 87 tartarughe appena nate in spiaggia
04.09.2018

Ecco alcune delle 87 tartarughe nate a Specchiarica VIDEO

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

In volo con destinazione a sorpresa: l'aereo atterra in Puglia
31.08.2018

In volo da Londra con destinazione a sorpresa: l'aereo atterra in Puglia

05.09.2018

Presentazione calendari Serie D - La Diretta

La nuova Via Sparano, più bella prima o dopo i lavori? Le opinioni dei baresi
02.09.2018

Bari, la nuova via Sparano piace a 6 baresi su 10. Ecco perchè

Rome

ILVA agreement signed

Unions, company and commissioners ink deal before Di Maio

ILVA agreement signed

Rome, September 6 - Trade unions, the company and State-appointed commissioners on Thursday signed an agreement for Arcelor Mittal's takeover of ILVA and its troubled Taranto steel plant to go through. The deal was inked in the presence of Deputy Premier and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio. Arcelor Mittal got the OK for a takeover of ILVA, which has been in the hands of government-appointed administrators after being at the centre of environmental scandal linked to high cancer rates in the Taranto area, under the previous centre-left government. 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Di Maio had threatened to annul the tender via which Arcelor Mittal landed ILVA, saying it was tainted by irregularities. But he said earlier on Thursday that he has decided to allow the takeover after Arcelor Mittal agreed to increase the number of ILVA workers it is set to take on by several hundred and boost environmental measures further. "It is the best possible result in the worst conditions," Di Maio said. The deal will see 10.700 ILVA workers taken on immediately. Francesca Re David, the head of metalworkers union FIOM, said Arcelor Mittal had committed itself to taking on all of the rest of ILVA's workforce by 2023. "The agreement had been reached and, to be valid, it must be approved by workers with a vote," Re David said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

ILVA agreement signed

ILVA agreement signed

 
Sick leave costs 4.8 bn a year - INPS

Sick leave costs 4.8 bn a year - INPS

 
Number of married people in Italy plunges - ISTAT

Number of married people in Italy plunges - ISTAT

 
20 people, 2 firms probed over Genoa bridge collapse

20 people, 2 firms probed over Genoa bridge collapse

 
Confusion continues over vaccines-school admission

Confusion continues over vaccines-school admission

 
Deal reached for ILVA

Deal reached for ILVA

 
Salvini says 'tranquil' after League funds ruling

Salvini says 'tranquil' after League funds ruling

 
Court okays League fund seizure

Court okays League fund seizure

 

GDM.TV

Ecco «Rugiada» il nuovo singolo degli Easy Funk

Ecco «Rugiada» il nuovo singolo degli Easy Funk

 
Ecco alcune delle 87 tartarughe appena nate in spiaggia

Ecco alcune delle 87 tartarughe nate a Specchiarica VIDEO

 
Foggia, Di Maio: «Il caporalato non è solo un problema del Sud»

Foggia, Di Maio: «Il caporalato non è solo un problema del Sud» VD

 
La nuova Via Sparano, più bella prima o dopo i lavori? Le opinioni dei baresi

Bari, la nuova via Sparano piace a 6 baresi su 10. Ecco perchè

1commento

 
Brindisi, anziano guida apecar per chilometri contromano sulla statale 7

Brindisi, anziano guida Apecar contromano sulla Statale 7 VIDEO

 
In volo con destinazione a sorpresa: l'aereo atterra in Puglia

In volo da Londra con destinazione a sorpresa: l'aereo atterra in Puglia

 
Controlli antidroga in Piazza Umberto, arrestato gambiano. Identificato senegalese che era stato espulso dall'Italia

Controlli antidroga in Piazza Umberto, un arresto. Identificato senegalese che era stato espulso dall'Italia

 
Inseguimento al largo di Otranto:preso scafo con 700 chili di droga

Inseguimento al largo di Otranto:
preso scafo con 700 chili di droga Vd

 

PHOTONEWS

Cacciatori Puglia, la cerimonia a Vico del Gargano con il Ministro Trenta

Cacciatori Puglia, la cerimonia a Vico del Gargano con il Ministro Trenta

 
Baricalcio, primo allenamento in città al Rana di Carbonara

Baricalcio, primo allenamento in città al Rana di Carbonara LE FOTO

 
Bari, sparatoria a Libertà: ferito un 35enne dalla sua ex

Bari, sparatoria a Libertà: ferito un 35enne dalla sua ex LE FOTO

 
Di Maio a Foggia per incontro su caporalato. Coldiretti: «Occorre riformare reati alimentari»

Di Maio a Foggia per incontro su caporalato. Coldiretti: «Occorre riformare reati alimentari»

 
Tromba d'aria e bomba d'acqua nel Barese: tutte le immagini del maltempo

Tromba d'aria e bomba d'acqua nel Barese: tutte le immagini del maltempo

 
Lotta al caporalato: sequestrati nel Foggiano due furgoni e un'auto

Lotta al caporalato: sequestrati nel Foggiano due furgoni e un'auto FOTO

 
Salento, lo schianto mortale sulla Giuggiuanello-Minervino

Salento, lo schianto mortale
sulla Giuggiuanello-Minervino

 
Foggia, fiamme in appartamento Panico: tre persone intossicate

Foggia, fiamme in appartamento
Panico: tre persone intossicate

 

Digital Edition

06.09.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU