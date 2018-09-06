Sick leave costs 4.8 bn a year - INPS

Puglia, visite private in ospedale: il mistero del guadagno dei medici
Digital Edition
Rome
06 Settembre 2018
Rome, September 6 - INPS chief Inps Boeri told a Senate committee on Thursday that the social security and pensions agency pays out around 4.8 billion euros each year to cover sick leave. He said two billion euros regards time off taken by employees in the private sector, where firms must cover the first three days of sick leave. The remaining 2.8 billion is for public sector workers.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Controlli antidroga in Piazza Umberto, un arresto. Identificato senegalese che era stato espulso dall'Italia
Regione Puglia, approvata mozione per realizzate l'Autostrada del Salento
Incidente in Grecia
Giuseppe non ce l’ha fatta
Bari fa rotta a Carbonara e quadra la rosa stellare
Ilva, è ufficiale: accordo siglato al Mise
Di Maio: le nuovi assunzioni con art.18
Muore ragazzina caduta dal balcone al terzo piano