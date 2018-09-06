20 people, 2 firms probed over Genoa bridge collapse

Puglia, visite private in ospedale: il mistero del guadagno dei medici
Genoa
06 Settembre 2018
Genoa, September 6 - Prosecutors have put 20 people and two companies under investigation over the collapse of the Morandi bridge in Genoa in August, a disaster that claimed 43 lives, sources said on Thursday. The firms under investigation are highways company Autostrade and Spea Engineering. The probe is into alleged multiple culpable homicide, among other accusations.
