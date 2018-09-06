Salvini says 'tranquil' after League funds ruling

(see related) Rome, September 6 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Thursday that he was not worried after a Genoa court okayed the seizure of funds from his League party over a fraud case. "It's a past affair," Salvini told a news conference. "I'm tranquil. The lawyers will make their decisions. "If they want to take everything from us, they can go ahead. "The Italian people are with us".