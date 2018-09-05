Can't sack worker with hash in pocket - top court

Puglia, visite private in ospedale: il mistero del guadagno dei medici
Digital Edition
Rome
05 Settembre 2018
Rome, September 5 - You can't sack a worker simply because he is carrying hash in his pocket, Italy's top court said Wednesday. Only an administrative sanction was warranted in the case of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles warehouseman Domenico F., sacked in March 2014 after 25 grammes of hash were found in his overall pocket, the Cassation Court said. "It was excessive to deprive him of his job", said the supreme court, whose sentences set legal precedents.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Controlli antidroga in Piazza Umberto, un arresto. Identificato senegalese che era stato espulso dall'Italia
Incidente in Grecia
Giuseppe non ce l’ha fatta
Regione Puglia, approvata mozione per realizzate l'Autostrada del Salento
Palagiustizia Bari, la nuova sede sarà il palazzo «ex Telecom». Il Comune: «Via Nazariantz resta inagibile»
Bari, lite in strada fra due ex amanti. Lei gli spara, poi si costituisce
Bari fa rotta a Carbonara e quadra la rosa stellare