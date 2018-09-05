Can't sack worker with hash in pocket - top court

Rome, September 5 - You can't sack a worker simply because he is carrying hash in his pocket, Italy's top court said Wednesday. Only an administrative sanction was warranted in the case of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles warehouseman Domenico F., sacked in March 2014 after 25 grammes of hash were found in his overall pocket, the Cassation Court said. "It was excessive to deprive him of his job", said the supreme court, whose sentences set legal precedents.