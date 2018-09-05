Woman killed family after wdn't let her marry an Italian

Puglia, visite private in ospedale: il mistero del guadagno dei medici
Digital Edition
Rome
05 Settembre 2018
Rome, September 5 - A Macedonian woman killed her family because they wouldn't let her marry an Italian, Albanian-language Macedonian daily Koha said Wednesday. 28-year-old Blerta Pocesta, the eldest daughter, is accused of killing Amit, Nazmie and Anila Pocesta, a Macedonian family living in Italy who had returned home to Macedonia for a wedding. Another two men have been arrested. F.G., 31, and V.K., 61, from Gostivar and Debar, are said to have procured the gun used by the young woman and enabled her to flee quickly back to Italy. The family, of Albanian origin and resident in Friuli, was gunned down in their sleep in Macedonia when they went back for a wedding. The father, mother and teen daughter were killed at Debar, a small town on the border with Albania. The family had for a long time been resident at Sacile near Pordenone. The massacre happened on August 27. The family has another daughter who stayed in Italy.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Controlli antidroga in Piazza Umberto, un arresto. Identificato senegalese che era stato espulso dall'Italia
Incidente in Grecia
Giuseppe non ce l’ha fatta
Regione Puglia, approvata mozione per realizzate l'Autostrada del Salento
Palagiustizia Bari, la nuova sede sarà il palazzo «ex Telecom». Il Comune: «Via Nazariantz resta inagibile»
Bari, lite in strada fra due ex amanti. Lei gli spara, poi si costituisce
Dj salentino impiccato, indagata la pm