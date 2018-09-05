Woman killed family after wdn't let her marry an Italian

Mercoledì 05 Settembre 2018 | 18:06

Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Incidente in Grecia Giuseppe non ce l’ha fatta
04.09.2018

Incidente in Grecia
Giuseppe non ce l’ha fatta

Regione Puglia, approvata mozione per realizzate l'Autostrada del Salento
04.09.2018

Regione Puglia, approvata mozione per realizzate l'Autostrada del Salento

Palagiustizia Bari, aggiudicata la gara per nuova sede: sarà il palazzo «ex Telecom»
04.09.2018

Palagiustizia Bari, la nuova sede sarà il palazzo «ex Telecom». Il Comune: «Via Nazariantz resta inagibile»

Sparatoria a Libertà, ferito 35enne: a premere il grilletto la sua ex
03.09.2018

Bari, lite in strada fra due ex amanti. Lei gli spara, poi si costituisce

Dj salentino impiccato, indagata la pm
03.09.2018

Dj salentino impiccato, indagata la pm

Tromba d'aria e bomba d'acqua nel Barese: tutte le immagini del maltempo
02.09.2018

Tromba d'aria e bomba d'acqua nel Barese: tutte le immagini del maltempo

Bari, sparatoria a Libertà: ferito un 35enne dalla sua ex
03.09.2018

Bari, sparatoria a Libertà: ferito un 35enne dalla sua ex LE FOTO

Baricalcio, primo allenamento in città al Rana di Carbonara
04.09.2018

Baricalcio, primo allenamento in città al Rana di Carbonara LE FOTO

Cacciatori Puglia, la cerimonia a Vico del Gargano con il Ministro Trenta
05.09.2018

Cacciatori Puglia, la cerimonia a Vico del Gargano con il Ministro Trenta

Di Maio a Foggia per incontro su caporalato. Coldiretti: «Occorre riformare reati alimentari»
03.09.2018

Di Maio a Foggia per incontro su caporalato. Coldiretti: «Occorre riformare reati alimentari»

In volo con destinazione a sorpresa: l'aereo atterra in Puglia
31.08.2018

In volo da Londra con destinazione a sorpresa: l'aereo atterra in Puglia

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Ecco alcune delle 87 tartarughe appena nate in spiaggia
04.09.2018

Ecco alcune delle 87 tartarughe nate a Specchiarica VIDEO

La nuova Via Sparano, più bella prima o dopo i lavori? Le opinioni dei baresi
02.09.2018

Bari, la nuova via Sparano piace a 6 baresi su 10. Ecco perchè

Foggia, Di Maio: «Il caporalato non è solo un problema del Sud»
03.09.2018

Foggia, Di Maio: «Il caporalato non è solo un problema del Sud» VD

Rome

Woman killed family after wdn't let her marry an Italian

Macedonians living in Friuli gunned down after returning home

Woman killed family after wdn't let her marry an Italian

Rome, September 5 - A Macedonian woman killed her family because they wouldn't let her marry an Italian, Albanian-language Macedonian daily Koha said Wednesday. 28-year-old Blerta Pocesta, the eldest daughter, is accused of killing Amit, Nazmie and Anila Pocesta, a Macedonian family living in Italy who had returned home to Macedonia for a wedding. Another two men have been arrested. F.G., 31, and V.K., 61, from Gostivar and Debar, are said to have procured the gun used by the young woman and enabled her to flee quickly back to Italy. The family, of Albanian origin and resident in Friuli, was gunned down in their sleep in Macedonia when they went back for a wedding. The father, mother and teen daughter were killed at Debar, a small town on the border with Albania. The family had for a long time been resident at Sacile near Pordenone. The massacre happened on August 27. The family has another daughter who stayed in Italy.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

40 Diciotti migrants missing

40 Diciotti migrants missing

 
40 Diciotti migrants missing

40 Diciotti migrants missing

 
Govt amendment to keep compulsory school vaccination

Govt amendment to keep compulsory school vaccination

 
Man kills self in jail

Man kills self in jail

 
Govt amendment to keep compulsory school vaccination

Govt amendment to keep compulsory school vaccination

 
Woman killed family after wdn't let her marry an Italian

Woman killed family after wdn't let her marry an Italian

 
Security cameras at nurseries - interior min

Security cameras at nurseries - interior min

 
Soccer: Follow Di Francesco to emerge from 'tunnel' - Totti

Soccer: Follow Di Francesco to emerge from 'tunnel' - Totti

 

GDM.TV

Ecco alcune delle 87 tartarughe appena nate in spiaggia

Ecco alcune delle 87 tartarughe nate a Specchiarica VIDEO

 
Foggia, Di Maio: «Il caporalato non è solo un problema del Sud»

Foggia, Di Maio: «Il caporalato non è solo un problema del Sud» VD

 
La nuova Via Sparano, più bella prima o dopo i lavori? Le opinioni dei baresi

Bari, la nuova via Sparano piace a 6 baresi su 10. Ecco perchè

1commento

 
Brindisi, anziano guida apecar per chilometri contromano sulla statale 7

Brindisi, anziano guida Apecar contromano sulla Statale 7 VIDEO

 
In volo con destinazione a sorpresa: l'aereo atterra in Puglia

In volo da Londra con destinazione a sorpresa: l'aereo atterra in Puglia

 
Controlli antidroga in Piazza Umberto, arrestato gambiano. Identificato senegalese che era stato espulso dall'Italia

Controlli antidroga in Piazza Umberto, un arresto. Identificato senegalese che era stato espulso dall'Italia

 
Inseguimento al largo di Otranto:preso scafo con 700 chili di droga

Inseguimento al largo di Otranto:
preso scafo con 700 chili di droga Vd

 
Foggia, in auto 120 chili di hashish:arrestato trafficante marocchino

Foggia, in auto 120 chili di hashish:
arrestato trafficante marocchino

 

PHOTONEWS

Cacciatori Puglia, la cerimonia a Vico del Gargano con il Ministro Trenta

Cacciatori Puglia, la cerimonia a Vico del Gargano con il Ministro Trenta

 
Baricalcio, primo allenamento in città al Rana di Carbonara

Baricalcio, primo allenamento in città al Rana di Carbonara LE FOTO

 
Bari, sparatoria a Libertà: ferito un 35enne dalla sua ex

Bari, sparatoria a Libertà: ferito un 35enne dalla sua ex LE FOTO

 
Di Maio a Foggia per incontro su caporalato. Coldiretti: «Occorre riformare reati alimentari»

Di Maio a Foggia per incontro su caporalato. Coldiretti: «Occorre riformare reati alimentari»

 
Tromba d'aria e bomba d'acqua nel Barese: tutte le immagini del maltempo

Tromba d'aria e bomba d'acqua nel Barese: tutte le immagini del maltempo

 
Lotta al caporalato: sequestrati nel Foggiano due furgoni e un'auto

Lotta al caporalato: sequestrati nel Foggiano due furgoni e un'auto FOTO

 
Salento, lo schianto mortale sulla Giuggiuanello-Minervino

Salento, lo schianto mortale
sulla Giuggiuanello-Minervino

 
Foggia, fiamme in appartamento Panico: tre persone intossicate

Foggia, fiamme in appartamento
Panico: tre persone intossicate

 

Digital Edition

05.09.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU